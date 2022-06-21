Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani share video celebrating three years of Kabir Singh; fans ask, 'Is it Koffee With Karan set'

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the lead actors in Kabir Singh, are celebrating three years of the film's release. They posted a video of them together on Instagram on Tuesday, and shared that it had been three years of Kabir and Preeti. However, what stole everyone's attention was the background in the video, which led to speculations that they recorded it on the set of Karan Johar's celebrity talk show, Koffee with Karan. Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Singh 2 in the pipeline, producers confirm

Shahid played the titular character, while Kiara Advani played Preeti Sikka in the 2019 film, which was a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Both romantic dramas were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Though Kabir Singh had received harsh criticism for glamourising misogyny and toxic masculinity, Shahid and Kiara's acting was praised, and the film also became a box office success.

Celebrating three years of its release, Shahid shared a video in which he and Kiara walked hand-in-hand in style while Kabir Singh's theme music played in the background. Shahid captioned it, "3 years of Kabir and Preeti #KabirSingh."

Many fans wrote on social media that Shahid and Kiara will be appearing together on Koffee With Karan, as the entryway featured in the video had a similar theme to the ones on the talk show's set. The guests at the talk show walk from the doorway before they take their seat on the Koffee couch. The seventh season of Karan Johar's popular talk show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

A fan commented on Shahid's video, "Is it the Koffee with Karan set?" Others simply commented 'KWK.' Meanwhile, some speculated if this means there is going to be a sequel of Kabir Singh.

Kiara is preparing for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta-directorial, also starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, will hit the theatres on June 24. Shahid was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, which is now streaming on Netflix.

