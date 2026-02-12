Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo to be nearly 3 hours long, film gets ‘A’ certificate, several violent scenes cut: Report

O Romeo received the censor certificate on February 11. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 178.41 minutes (2 hours, 58 minutes and 41 seconds) long. As per the report, O'Romeo is the longest film of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. O Romeo is Shahid’s fourth A-rated film. The previous three films were Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016) and Kabir Singh (2019).

In a few violent scenes, cuts were made, including a close-up visual of throat cutting, which was reduced by 20 per cent (three seconds). A scene of 'woman slapping' was also cut by 20 per cent. Anti-tobacco and anti-smoking tickers were added, and each of their lengths, along with voice-over, was asked to be increased. This added one minute and 57 seconds to the run time of the movie.

The CBFC asked the film's team to replace the word 'item' with 'Kumari'. As per the report, in a scene in the film, a word was asked to be muted, while in another sequence, an ‘inappropriate’ word was asked to be deleted. No cuts were directed in the romantic and intimate scenes.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, an ‘A’ certificate. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the censor board has also directed several changes in the dialogue.

All about O Romeo, its recent row Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo will release in Valentine's Week on February 13.

The film is set around a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied, according to the makers. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which tells the gripping tale of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid.

The film recently found itself amid a row after late gangster Hussain Ustara's daughter claimed the movie was based on her father's life and that no prior consent had been obtained from her by its makers.

Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of Hussain Shaikh ( known as Hussain Ustara), filed a civil suit against the producer of the film Sajjid Nadiadwala, its director Vishal Bhardwaj and author Hussain Zaidi before a civil court in Mumbai. A court in Mumbai refused to stall the release of the film, denying interim relief to Sanober.