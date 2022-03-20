Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat smile and hold hands as they step out for dinner. Watch

Actor-couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat smiled and held hands as they stepped out for dinner. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shamita and Raqesh were seen arriving for dinner at a Mumbai restaurant on Saturday night. They were joined by Shamita's brother-in-law, businessman Raj Kundra. He is the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty. (Also Read | Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat spotted together for first time after clarifying break-up rumours, seen holding hands. Watch)

As they posed in front of the restaurant, Raqesh Bapat was seen laughing as he spoke with the paparazzo. He then told Shamita something making her smile.

For the occasion, Raqesh wore a black shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Shamita opted for a white top, dark blue jeans, and heels. She kept her hair loose and also carried a bag with her.

Fans showered them with love in the comment section of the post. A person wrote, "The most beautiful couple." A fan complimented, "Hot and classy couple." Another Instagram user wrote, "Power couple."

In another clip, Raj Kundra was seen joining them inside the restaurant. As the paparazzi stationed outside the restaurant asked him to pose for pictures, he walked past them without stopping.

In the clip, they were later seen having a conversation while Raqesh also shared a laugh with him. Raj was seen wearing a leather jacket, as he pulled up the hood covering his head, and blue denims. He also had a face shield instead of a face mask.

This was Shamita and Raqesh's first outing since Holi, which they spent together. On his Instagram, Raqesh had posted a video as he sat outdoors with Shamita. Both of them wished their fans and followers a 'happy holi' and gave a glimpse of the Holika bonfire. Sharing the post, Raqesh wrote, "#happyholi (black heart emoji)."

Shamita and Raqesh recently arrived together at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2022 ceremony, putting an end to their break-up rumours. They held hands and gazed into each other's eyes as they posed for pictures on the red carpet at the star-studded gala in Mumbai.

A few days ago, several reports surfaced online that stated that the couple had ended their relationship. The reports did not go down well with Shamita and Raqesh. They quashed the rumours by posting the article image on their Instagram Stories and wrote, "We request you not to believe in any sorts of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone." They met each other on Bigg Boss OTT last year and fell in love on the reality show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON