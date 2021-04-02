Shanaya Kapoor sets internet on fire as she belly dances to Beyonce-Shakira's Beautiful Liar, watch

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, on Friday shared a video of her belly dance session with her instructor, Sanjana Muthreja. She is set to make her Bollywood acting debut under the Dharma Productions banner.

Shanaya often shares videos of her belly dancing and in her latest post, she can be seen doing some floor work. A graceful Shanaya tried out undulations, lifts and drops, shimmy, as well as several other belly dance techniques. Along with Sanjana, she danced to Beyonce and Shakira's Beautiful Liar.

Sharing the video, Shanaya wrote, "Floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me Sanjana Muthreja." Here are some more videos of Shanaya's dance sessions:

Reacting to her video, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor dropped a "wow" followed by a fire emoji, to which Shanaya replied, "love u chachi! Thank u". Her mother Maheep dropped a heart to which she replied with "ly".

In March, Shanaya announced her debut and shared a post on Instagram, writing, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!" he had confirmed.

Shanaya started her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor as the protagonist. She also made cameo appearances in Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight after debuting at the 2019 Le Bal in Paris.

