Shanaya Kapoor shares pictures as she visits Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti with her nani. See pics

Shanaya Kapoor paid a visit to Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her visit on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday. She wore a white salwar suit for the visit with her maternal grandmother, Namita Sandhu. The festival of Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the 15th lunar day in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. This day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. (Also read: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol shares happy picture with son Yug Devgan at a Gurudwara. See pic)

For her visit, Shanaya wore a white ethnic suit. She covered her head with a dupatta as all devotees at the temple usually do. In one of the pictures, she offered prayers under a clear sky. In another picture, she posed with minimal makeup as she stood with her grandmother with Golden Temple in the background.

Shanaya Kapoor shares pictures from Golden Temple via Instagram Stories.

Sharing one of the pictures via Instagram Stories, she captioned it with a red heart emoji. She posted red heart, hand-folded and star emojis on another picture with Namita.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020.

Recently, she celebrated her 23rd birthday with actor Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. To mark her birthday, actor-cousin Arjun Kapoor shared a childhood photo of them on Instagram and wrote, “Posting this picture to point out that we may be older, but you’re always a baby to me. Here's wishing a very Happy birthday to the future of the Kapoor khandaan, @shanayakapoor02.” Anshula Kapoor, Arjun's sister posted a video of little Shanaya dancing to Bunty Aur Babli title song with a heartfelt message for Shanaya.

Shanaya will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, essaying the role of Nimrit. In the film, she will be seen alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March, she announced the news on Instagram and revealed her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

