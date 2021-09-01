Shang-Chi star Awkwafina says she loves Priyanka Chopra, recalls their 'really fun night' together

Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings actor Awkwafina has said that she loves actor Priyanka Chopra. The duo, along with actors Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Sonoya Mizuno and filmmaker Paul Feig, met for dinner in London last month.

Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture on Instagram as they posed with big smiles. She had captioned it, "When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride @awkwafina @michelleyeoh_official @iamsandraohinsta #sonoyamizuno."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Awkwafina recalled the dinner and said, "Oh, man! That night was so fun. I love all of those ladies and we were all... I mean, that was a very special night. And, honestly, I'd love to say that there was deep, awesome, like really deep, serious conversations, but really mostly we were just laughing, telling jokes, laughing, goofing around. It's just so much fun hanging out with every single one of them. So, really fun night and I love Priyanka."





The two actors had previously connected in 2019 when Priyanka Chopra was shooting for her YouTube original series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. Awkwafina was the second guest on the show. Priyanka had shared a selfie with Awkwafina on Instagram. She had captioned it, "Doing K-town with @awkwafina the only way to do it!! Check out my stories to let us know what your rap name would be and be a part of my upcoming @youtube Originals special #justonething."





Priyanka, who was shooting for Citadel in London recently, returned to the US to attend her husband singer Nick Jonas' Remember This concert. Citadel, the Amazon-backed project, is being executive-produced by the Russo Brothers. Game of Thrones star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

Priyanka will also be seen in Text For You which features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.