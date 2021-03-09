IND USA
Sharib Hashmi appears in a supporting role in The Family Man.
Sharib Hashmi opens up on The Family Man 2, making Danny Boyle laugh during Slumdog Millionaire audition

  • In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharib Hashmi talks about The Family Man season 2, the experience of working with Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad and more.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Actor Sharib Hashmi, best known for his supporting role in the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series, The Family Man, has revealed that he had improvised his lines while auditioning in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. He was surprised to see that the improvisations were retained in the film.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharib talked about the much-awaited second season of the Amazon Prime Video series, due out this summer; the experience of working with Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad; and more.

Asked to share a remarkable moment from his career, Sharib said, "I was working with Channel V, when a friend asked me to audition for Slumdog Millionaire, it was for a very small part. Danny Boyle sir took my audition himself. I improvised a line during the audition, and he laughed out loud at my improvisation. Later, I got the part."

"When I went on the sets and received the script, I saw the line I improvised during the audition was incorporated. When I met Danny Sir, he told me, 'Sharib you’re even part of the script now'. That was huge for me as he was a huge filmmaker and I was just a person playing a small part in the movie," the actor added.

Moving on to The Family Man 2, Sharib said, "I do have a bigger part to play in the second season, for more information you will certainly have to watch the second season. There is no ‘transition’ as such in my character. Yes, there are some surprises and newness in everyone’s characters. There are new characters onboard, along with the old ones. People really loved JK in the first season, and my intention is to keep him intact so that people love him in season two as well."

He also shared his experience of working on the action movie, Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. He said, "I have finished shooting my part in the film, I have a very amazing role in the film. The interesting part is the director Razneesh Ghai and I used to work together in MTV long ago. He was the one who introduced me to world cinema. And it is an absolute delight to be a part of his directorial debut. Unfortunately, I cannot elaborate on my character in the film as of now."

He added, "Kangana Ranaut is a great actress and a powerhouse of talent. Most of my scenes are with Kangana and I had a great time working with her. A thorough professional, she’s a lovely co-actor to have."

Looking back at his his career graph, the actor-writer said, "Life has taken a full 360-degree turn. I learned a lot from my first job as an assistant director for the film Hum Tumpe Marte Hain (starring Govinda, Dimple Kapadia and Urmila Matondkar). Then working for MTV, ETC, Channel V in the capacity of a nonfiction writer was quite an experience in itself. Acting in movies was never planned by me. Now, when I think about it today, there is no other job I would rather do."

He also talked about one of his most-loved films, Filmistaan. "Filmistaan has and will always hold a special place in my heart. For me, everything changed post-Filmistaan. I am very fortunate for the love I have received for the film. Before Filmistaan, I would have never imagined that my life would take a 360-degree turn. Not in my wildest dream would I have imagined; I would be playing a lead role in a film like that and the film will go on to win a National Award. It’s a very beautiful feeling to have."

"My acting journey has been far from typical for an actor in India. When I got my first acting project, I didn’t even know this is what I wanted to do. While I was working as a writer for Channel V, one of my friends referred me for a role, I auditioned and they decided to cast me in the Film called Haal-E-Dil," he signed off.

