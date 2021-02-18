Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small
Known for his roles in OTT series ‘The Family Man’, ‘Scam 1992…’ and film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, actor Sharib Hashmi feels that finally he has arrived.
“A lot of work was happening but to be able to distinguish oneself was a distant call till ‘TFM’ was released. I call it a major turning point of my career. It gave me all what I aimed for and of course a memorable character that will be remembered by all. I am absolutely thrilled with the second part of the series as its twofold more in every department. My character of JK Talpade has been more enhanced in terms of depth and intensity,” said the ‘Phullu’ actor during his ongoing visit to Lucknow.
Sharib believes that no role is big or small if it’s for good script and with fine director. He said, “It’s absolutely true that an interesting story with a right maker can do wonders for any actor. The size of the role becomes totally irrelevant. I mean, when I accepted ‘Scam…’ it was for Hansal (Mehta) sir only. Also, we as actors are living in one of the best phase with OTT platform opening avenues for a large number of unreleased films. Like, my film ‘Darbaan’ recently streamed and won so much praise for all of us.’
Currently, the versatile actor is busy with multiple projects of them a few are being shot in UP. Talking about his work he said, “I’m in Lucknow to shoot for ‘Mission Majnu’ with actor Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. I’m very excited with the role as a lot has gone into the making of my character. Then, I have wrapped ‘Paaglait’ that was again shot in UP. So, you can say I am on cloud nine these days as I would like to put it — Zindagi Gulzar hai. (laughs).”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller
- Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality bites OTT: Content creators’ tryst with true tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Tripathi: I am driven by passion and not money or commercial appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot. Sunny is safe
- Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: A lot of actors get caught up in their image; I don’t want to be that
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox