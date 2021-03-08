Harry-Meghan admit they've seen The Crown, but creator Peter Morgan once claimed he has 'nothing to say about' her
- Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted to having watched Netflix's The Crown, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has no intention of telling their story on the series.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed in their Sunday interview with Oprah Winfrey that they've seen bits of The Crown. The Netflix series dramatises the reign of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
“I’ve watched some of it,” Harry revealed during the interview. Meghan then added, “I’ve watched some of it.” In the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several revelations about the inner workings of the British royal family, some of which didn't show them in a favourable light.
Creator of The Crown, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has 'nothing to say' about Meghan. The latest season of the Netflix show devoted significant screen time to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. Harry and his brother William were seen as young boys in the show.
“I know how my show is going to end — but that’s long before where we are now,” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there’s a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic. Because it’s too close to the moment. If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow 15 or 20 years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama."
He continued, "Let’s wait 20 years and see what there is to say about Meghan Markle. I don’t know what there is to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t presume. She’ll only become interesting once we’ve had 20 years to digest who she is and what her impact has been. If I were to write about Meghan Markle I would automatically be writing journalistically. I’ve got nothing to say about Meghan Markle.”
Harry in an appearance on James Corden's show seemed to defend The Crown and said that the show doesn't claim to be a factual depiction of the royal family. "Of course, it’s not strictly accurate,” Harry said. “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle [looks like], what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else ― what can come from that.”
Also read: Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim
“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he added. “Because it’s the difference between ‘That is obviously fiction, take it how you will,’ but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”
Harry and Meghan, it should be noted, have a standing deal with Netflix, as well as one with Spotify.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan admit they've seen The Crown, but don't expect them to be on it
- Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted to having watched Netflix's The Crown, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has no intention of telling their story on the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in inelegant but empowering show
- Bombay Begums review: Terrific performances by Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami and Manish Chaudhary smooth out the creases in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma has a funny response
- Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a tough cop in her debut web series, shared her first look from the show on the eve of International Women's Day. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilip Arya: I had nothing to lose but to win everything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
X-Men star Sophie Turner gives her verdict on WandaVision finale, Twitter reacts
- The WandaVision finale premiered on Friday. X-Men star Sophie Turner took to Instagram and deemed it as the 'best show on TV.' Here's how fans have reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Sharma: We shouldn’t get carried away with narratives woven around ideologies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision finale ending, mid-credit, post-credit and Ship of Theseus explained
- WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday. The action-packed episode featured two post-credit scenes and broke open numerous possibilities connecting the show with Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajniesh Duggall: It’s my time now and things are falling in place too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Threats and intimidation to artistes have no place in the creative space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohanlal: We create movies for the audience alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Namit Das: The real credit goes to the directors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I would love to get married but don’t know where my guy is
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka begins Citadel shoot in London, gets a warm welcome on sets
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from the sets of her spy web series, Citadel in London as she arrived to begin the shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision director warns disappointment awaits many fans ahead of finale
- WandaVision will premiere its final episode on Friday. Ahead of the finale, director Matt Shakman teases the ending and praises Elizabeth Olsen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hansal Mehta to return with Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox