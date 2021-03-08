IND USA
The Crown Season 4 review: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in a still from the Netflix show.(Des Willie/Netflix)
Harry-Meghan admit they've seen The Crown, but creator Peter Morgan once claimed he has 'nothing to say about' her

  Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted to having watched Netflix's The Crown, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has no intention of telling their story on the series.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:50 PM IST

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed in their Sunday interview with Oprah Winfrey that they've seen bits of The Crown. The Netflix series dramatises the reign of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’ve watched some of it,” Harry revealed during the interview. Meghan then added, “I’ve watched some of it.” In the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several revelations about the inner workings of the British royal family, some of which didn't show them in a favourable light.

Creator of The Crown, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has 'nothing to say' about Meghan. The latest season of the Netflix show devoted significant screen time to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. Harry and his brother William were seen as young boys in the show.

“I know how my show is going to end — but that’s long before where we are now,” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there’s a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic. Because it’s too close to the moment. If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow 15 or 20 years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama."

He continued, "Let’s wait 20 years and see what there is to say about Meghan Markle. I don’t know what there is to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t presume. She’ll only become interesting once we’ve had 20 years to digest who she is and what her impact has been. If I were to write about Meghan Markle I would automatically be writing journalistically. I’ve got nothing to say about Meghan Markle.”

Harry in an appearance on James Corden's show seemed to defend The Crown and said that the show doesn't claim to be a factual depiction of the royal family. "Of course, it’s not strictly accurate,” Harry said. “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle [looks like], what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else ― what can come from that.”

Also read: Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he added. “Because it’s the difference between ‘That is obviously fiction, take it how you will,’ but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

Harry and Meghan, it should be noted, have a standing deal with Netflix, as well as one with Spotify.

