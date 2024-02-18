Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut congratulate Gulzar as he wins Jnanpith Award for 'extraordinary services to Urdu poetry'

Shashi Tharoor has reacted to veteran lyricist Gulzar being honoured with the Jnanpith Award. Taking to X, the politician congratulated Gulzar on 'winning India’s highest literary award for lifetime achievement'. Shashi Tharoor praised Gulzar 'for his extraordinary services to Urdu poetry', adding the award was 'richly deserved'. Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Gulzar. Also read: Lyricist, poet Gulzar selected for Jnanpith Award for his contributions Shashi Tharoor has congratulated Gulzar for winning Jnanpith Award.

'Warmest congratulations to Gulzar Sahib'

On Saturday, after Gulzar was named as one of the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award, Shashi Tharoor congratulated the veteran poet. Jnanpith Award is the highest Indian literary award presented annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith for people's 'outstanding contribution towards literature.

He tweeted, “Warmest congratulations to Gulzar Sahib on winning India’s highest literary award for lifetime achievement, the Jnanpith Award, for his extraordinary services to Urdu poetry. Richly deserved! One of those rare accolades applauded both by the general public and the cognoscenti.”

Sharing a photo of Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, who is also a recipient of Jnanpith Award, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Instagram Stories, “Jnanpith puraskar ke liye hardik shubhkamnaye (Congratulations on winning Jnanpith Award).”

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the Jnanpith Award recipients.

About Gulzar

Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar, 89, is celebrated for his works in Hindi cinema and is considered one of the finest Urdu poets of this era. He, alongside Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, were named the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award, the Jnanpith selection committee announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the Jnanpith selection committee said, "It has been decided to give the award (for 2023) to eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar."

Gulzar received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, Padma Bhushan in 2004, and at least five National Film awards for his works.

Some of his finest works include the song Jai Ho for the film Slumdog Millionaire, which received an Oscar award in 2009 and a Grammy Award in 2010. It also includes songs for critically acclaimed films such as Maachis (1996), Omkara (2006), Dil Se (1998), and Guru (2007), among others. Gulzar also directed award-winning classics, including Koshish (1972), Parichay (1972), Mausam (1975), Ijaazat (1977), and the television serial Mirza Ghalib (1988).

With PTI inputs

