News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lyricist, poet Gulzar selected for Jnanpith Award for his contributions

Lyricist, poet Gulzar selected for Jnanpith Award for his contributions

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 17, 2024 07:15 PM IST

Noted poet and lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya have been selected for the prestigious Jnanpith Award.

Renowned Urdu poet, filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been named the recipients of the prestigious 58th Jnanpith Award, the Jnanpith selection committee announced on Saturday. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal recalls his reaction after Gulzar said 'yeh director impress nahi hoti’ about daughter Meghna Gulzar)

Indian lyricist and poet Gulzar speaks during the Jaipur Literature Festival.(ANI)
Indian lyricist and poet Gulzar speaks during the Jaipur Literature Festival.(ANI)

Official statement

The official statement from the Jnanpith selection committee read, “It has been decided to give the award (for 2023) to eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar.”

The press release from the official selection commitee recognized Gulzar for the award, and said, “Along with his long film journey, Gulzar has been setting new milestones in the field of literature. In poetry, he invented a new genre ‘Triveni’ which is a non-mukaffa poem of three lines. Gulzar has always created something new through his poetry. For some time now he has also been paying serious attention to children's poetry.”

About Gulzar

Gulzar is one of the most respected names not just in cinema but also in literary circles. He is considered one of the finest Urdu poets of his era. He has written poems and lyrics for countless films in a career spanning over six decades. Hehas earlier received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, an Oscar, a Grammy trophy and multiple National Film Awards. Gulzar has also directed cinematic gems such as Mere Apne, Parichay, Aandhi, Mausam and Lekin to name a few.

Gulzar's daughter, Meghna Gulzar is also a writer and director. Her last release was Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal. Gulzar had penned the lyrics for the film.

Meanwhile, Rambhadracharya is the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot. He is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of more than 100 books.

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo was the winner of the prestigious award last year.

