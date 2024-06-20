Shatrughan Sinha ‘in celebration mode’ ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. See pic

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will soon be starting their journey together as a couple. While there is anticipation and excitement surrounding their wedding, there are also numerous rumors circulating in gossip circles. The internet is divided over speculation about whether Shatrughan Sinha will attend Sonakshi's wedding. However, the veteran actor was recently seen in a cheerful mood with Pahlaj Nihalani at Taj Lands End. (Also read: When Salman Khan admitted to taking loan from Sonakshi Sinha's future father-in-law, Iqbal Ratansi) Shatrughan Sinha is in celebration mode ahead of Sonakshi Sinha's June 23 wedding.

Shatrughan Sinha gears up for daughter's marriage

In a picture tweeted by film critic and author Bharathi S Pradhan, Shatrughan and Pahalaj were seen posing with her at the Mumbai hotel. She captioned her post as, “With father of the bride @ShatruganSinha & Sonakshi's 'Pahlaj Uncle' @NihalaniPahlaj a couple of hours ago at #Chambers @TajLandsEnd . Also in the pic, host #JitenDoshi & Dr Manish. It's celebration time in the Sinha parivar!” For the unversed, Pahalaj is Sonakshi's uncle.

Pahalaj, in a recent interview with Zoom had also expressed optimism over Shatrughan attending Sonakshi's marriage and said, “Of course, why shouldn't they? He (Shatrughan) can’t remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi. She is his laadli (darling). Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota (There is no question of him not attending the wedding). ”

Shatrughan Sinha approves Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding

A recent report by Times Now also mentioned that the actor-politician has confirmed his presence at the wedding. Shatrughan was quoted saying, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding. I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live their life together. They look very nice together. Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies. I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it's none of your business. Mind only your business.”

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in the comedy-drama Double XL, which also featured Huma Qureshi in a significant role. Huma was also one of the co-producers of the movie. Zaheer is the son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi, who is a childhood friend of Salman Khan. Sonakshi is the daughter of Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. The couple frequently shares their affectionate pictures from their vacations, parties, and dates on Instagram. However, they have not yet made any official statement about their highly-speculated wedding.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are expected to get married on June 23.