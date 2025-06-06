Shaurya director Samar Khan says hero-worshipping Kay Kay Menon's character is like saying Gabbar from Sholay is my hero

Filmmaker Samar Khan has made web series such as The Test Case, Avrodh, and the upcoming murder mystery Chhal Kapat. But, as a director, he is best known for his 2008 film, Shaurya. A Hindi adaptation of the Tom Cruise-Jack Nicholson classic A Few Good Men, Shaurya starred Rahul Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Minissha Lamba, Deepak Dobriyal, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Kay Kay Menon from that viral scene in Shaurya.

The viral Kay Kay Menon scene from Shaurya

Just like A Few Good Men's iconic 'You can't handle the truth' monologue, Shaurya also had an important scene in the climax where Kay Kay's Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh admits to abuse of power, assuming that his righteous position would grant him immunity. While the scene is meant to impugn the character, over the last few years, part of the monologue has been shared online with posters sympathising with Kay Kay Menon's character instead.

In a chat with HT, Samar opens up on the phenomenon. "I have outgrown Shaurya many years ago," he says, adding, I am still very proud of the film. What people make out of it is not something in my control. So, I don't react to it. People ask me on Twitter all the time and on other forums, but I don't react to it because it's not for me to do that. If I say something, it will be taken one way or the other."

Samar Khan on taking the scene out of context

The filmmaker adds that the scene has gone viral for the wrong reasons, as villains are more attractive to the general audience. "Unfortunately, the people who watch that scene have not watched the scene before or after it. It's like taking Gabbar Singh out of context in Sholay and saying he is my hero. That is unfortunate. In the way we live, villains are far more attractive. No matter how many DDLJs Shah Rukh does, he is still known for Baazigar and Darr. That is something beyond our control. We, as creators, have to detach from it and not feel happy or sad about it," he says.

Samar Khan also adds that the viral clips are emblematic of social media's short attention span. "That gives people their views and clickbait," he adds.

The filmmaker is now coming out with a murder mystery series titled Chhal Kapat. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, produced by Juggernaut Production, Chhal Kapat - the Deception is premiering on ZEE5 on June 6. The show stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead, alongside Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva.