Shazia Iqbal questions industry’s lack of support after Dhadak 2: ‘Do they feel the need to make relevant films?’

Director Shazia Iqbal has opened up about the lack of industry support for socially relevant cinema following the release of her powerful debut feature, Dhadak 2, which addresses casteism in India. The film, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, released on 1 August and has since received widespread critical acclaim. Despite Dhadak 2's artistic merit, director Shazia Iqbal questions the industry's commitment to promoting such important narratives.

Shazia expressed her frustration from Bollywood

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Shazia expressed frustration over the Bollywood industry’s unwillingness to back films rooted in caste politics, despite their artistic merit and cultural importance.

“When a film makes ₹500 crore, there’s an instant noise; people want to explore that genre, like horror-comedy after Stree. But how much does critical acclaim matter to producers and studios when a film talks about caste in such a strong way?,” Shazia asked.

“How much does it influence them to come out? Do they feel the need to make socially relevant films and talk about caste loudly in our films? It hasn’t even been there subtly. We have taken more time, but I hope it happens for the sake of storytellers and filmmakers," she added.

She also shared her joy at receiving praise from the filmmaking community, including Payal Kapadia, director of the Cannes-winning All We Imagine As Light, who called Dhadak 2 a “landmark film.”

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 has earned just over ₹20 crore in the first 10 days of its theatrical run, navigating a highly competitive landscape marked by the release of films like Son of Sardaar 2 and Saiyaara.

Adapted from the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, it follows a poignant college romance between Neelesh, an oppressed-caste law student, and Vidhi, an upper-caste woman. Their love faces brutal societal backlash, portrayed through harrowing acts of violence and systemic prejudice. The script was co-written by Iqbal and Rahul Badwelkar, and the film is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.