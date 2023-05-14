Sheena Chohan reveals difference between Kajol and Madhuri Dixit: 'One is down to earth and another...'

Actor Sheena Chohan will be starring in the upcoming legal drama The Good Wife, headlined by Kajol. The web series which marks Kajol’s OTT debut is the India adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's American drama. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sheena opened up about work experience as she wrapped up The Good Wife shoot. (Also read | The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka: Kajol unveils her look as lawyer in Disney+ Hotstar's new show. Watch) Sheena Chohan will be next seen in The Good Wife.

In the Disney+ Hotstar series, Sheena plays a Bandra girl. The episodic show offers standalone cases as Kajol plays a lawyer. Sheena is the lead of her episode. She prepared for the Catholic girl role by visiting churches on Sundays and interacting with the people of the community.

Sheena shared, “I went out for a coffee with a girl from church. It was really a wonderful process for me.” Such detailed research requires time and energy but Sheena doesn’t mind it. “It does take a lot of work but eventually when you have a director like Suparn Verma and Kajol on set, with so much energy. It really brought everyone on the sets to play with work,” she said.

The actor also fondly spoke about sharing the frame with Kajol. “Kajol mam is so full of life and bubbly, this was the first observation about her. I have watched all her films and she is one of my favourites. The fact is she is a Bollywood icon. She has a wonderful sense of professionalism. She was very in and out of her character. We saw her doing hardcore drama scenes and the next moment she will be cracking jokes,” Sheena lauded her co-star.

Sheena is the South Asia Ambassador of United for Human Rights. She gifted Kajol a book related to it. She recounted, “One day I went and gifted her a book that talks about human rights. We were so open. We had a talk and she took the book. Off camera, we were keeping in light since the scenes were so intense.”

Before working with Kajol, Sheena also worked with Madhuri Dixit in The Fame Game. When asked to differentiate between Kajol and Madhuri, the two most popular actors, in her own words, she said, “Kajol mam is a powerhouse of energy. She is very funny. Madhuri mam, on the other hand, is very warm. She also likes joking but is very down to earth in a different way. Kajol can lift you up instantly. Madhuri is more emotional. Their professionalism is the same but they bring different energies and I am blessed to have both experiences.”

Sheena hails from Kolkata and attended Loretto School, Dharamtala. She started her acting career in theatre and starred opposite Mammootty in The Train. She also featured in Bengali films, including a Buddhadeb Dasgupta directorial.

