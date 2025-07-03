Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi pens heartfelt note on her legacy, says she will ‘never, ever be forgotten’

Shefali Jariwala breathed her last on June 27 due to a cardiac arrest. Her sudden death came as a shock to the entire industry as well as her fans. Now, the late actor's husband Parag Tyagi has penned a heartfelt tribute to her in a new Instagram post. Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala have been married since 2015.

The ever-eternal Kaanta Laga girl

Parag shared a picture of Shefali, where she was seen smiling and looked at the scenic beauty of the surroundings. In the caption, Parag began by saying, “Shefali — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination.”

He went on to add, “But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa (everyone's mother)— always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba. A protective and guiding sister n maasi. A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion. In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise and speculation.”

‘Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light’

The beautiful post concluded on a note on her legacy, “But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light — By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted. I’m starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive. Let that be her legacy — a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity.”

A prayer meet in memory of Shefali Jariwala was held in Mumbai on July 2 after her sudden death. It was attended by her close friends and family members. On June 27, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she was declared dead on arrival.