Shehnaaz Gill gets kiss from college student, social media users can’t get over her reaction

Actor Shehnaaz Gill's reputation for being candid with fans got a sweet boost when she handled an over-enthusiastic fan's kiss with pure grace during a college event. What impressed social media users was how she reciprocated the fan's affection. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill reveals her diet secrets and daily meal plan: What she eats for breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner

Shehnaaz Gill's fans praise her for gesture

Recently, Shehnaaz made a special appearance at a college event in Mumbai, where she mingled with students in the auditorium. The actor showcased her singing skills by singing Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Dil Diyan Gallan from the film Tiger Zinda Hai.

At the event, she was seen wearing a yellow salwar-kameez. Several videos of the event have surfaced on social media. In one video, a female student is seen coming on stage to meet Shehnaaz, and kissing her on her cheek. Shehnaaz was seen overwhelmed by the gesture, and smiled and thanked her fans for her kiss.

The comment section was flooded with fans, showering Shehnaaz with praise and affection. Many fans couldn't stop raving about her, dropping heart emojis. One fan wrote, "Humble and pure soul”, with another mentioning, “Luckiest fan who got to see up so close to #shehnaazgill”.

“Kind and beautiful soul shehnaaz,” shared one, with another writing, “ugh why is she living my dream... shehnaaz’s so cute and adorable. this video melts my heart”. “Why I'm feeling jealous,” read one comment.

Shehnaaz’s work front

After starting her career in the Punjabi showbiz industry, Shehnaaz gained wide fame due to her stint in Bigg Boss and clones with Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz marked her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. She was last seen in Thank You For Coming. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The movie also premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She is yet to announce her next Bollywood project.