Shehnaaz Gill reveals her diet secrets and daily meal plan: What she eats for breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner

Actor Shehnaaz Gill made news years ago for her inspiring weight loss journey after she shed 12 kg and dropped to 55 kg in less than six months. The actor, who rose to fame with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, shared her diet secrets in a new interview with Times Foodie. Her daily meal plan is a testament to the importance of healthy eating. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Shehnaaz Gill has shared details about her recipes and meals. (Picture courtesy: YouTube/ Times Foodie)

Shehnaaz's diet is all about balance, portion control, and mindful eating. Key takeaways from Shehnaaz's diet plan include:

Breakfast

Shehnaaz starts her day with a protein-packed breakfast, which includes options like granola and veggie-loaded poha. She said, “My poha recipe is a little different as I add more vegetables than poha. Along with poha, I eat granola and curd.”

Lunch

For a ‘super yummy and healthy lunch’, Shehnaaz focuses on a balanced meal with a mix of protein, fibre, and healthy carbs. Her staple is dal, which is packed with protein and fibre. She also includes vegetables and whole grains in her meals. She eats a roti with 'desi ghee', dal, sabzi and a sprouts salad for lunch.

Snacks

Shehnaaz snacks on healthy options like makhanas to curb her cravings and keep her energy levels up. She says she carries them with her on shoots or when she is travelling.

Dinner

Her dinner includes a balanced mix of protein, veggies, and whole grains. Shehnaaz has khichdi with curd and bottle gourd soup for dinner.

On her weight loss

Back in 2020, in an interview with ETimes, Shehnaaz shared that as the Covid-19 lockdown made her work and life come to a standstill, she decided she would make the most of her time and lose weight, recalling people made fun of her weight when she was inside the Bigg Boss house.

Shehnaaz shared that all she did to lose weight was cut down on some foods and portion control, with absolutely no workout or exercise – she managed to drop to 55 kg from 67 kg in six months. Shehnaaz added that she removed non-vegetarian food, chocolate and ice cream from her diet.

She went on to explain that it was how she ate that made the difference, saying, “Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn’t stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one... I lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.