Shehnaaz Gill's Mauritius Holiday is all about sun, sand, and Saathiya tunes. Watch video

Musical glimpse of her vacay

Dressed in a breezy white shirt and chic black shorts, Shehnaaz, in the video, can be seen strolling along the beach and playfully splashing in the water. The video, set to the melodious tune of Aye Udi Udi from the film Saathiya, wraps up with a breathtaking view of the serene locale.

The video is a perfect mix of relaxation and joy, and Shehnaaz’s infectious energy makes us all want to hit the beach!

In the film, the song was picturised on actors Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi and is sung by music composer Adnan Sami. Released in 2002, Saathiya was directed by Shaad Ali. The film revolves around a couple, who despite heavy opposition from their parents, run away and get married.

Fans in love

Ever since she posted the video on her Instagram account, she has been getting positive messages from her admirers, with some fans saying the video remembers how she directed her close friend Sidharth Shukla on the same song in an episode of Bigg Boss.

“She is what she is… everyday she represents her love...she never cares about 0 follower and fake hashtags...proud of myself that I choose her them as my idol,” wrote one user. One user wrote, “Reminds me of Sana's direction to this song featuring SS. And then Sana's thank you speech. Thank you audience, you're my lovers.” “That bb moment in my mind after listening the audio,” wrote one user. “That is amazing @shehnaazgill . Enjoy your life the way you want. We are always happy for you and will always support you,” shared one.

Shehnaaz’s work front

After starting her career in the Punjabi showbiz industry, Shehnaaz gained wide fame due to her stint in Bigg Boss and clones with Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz marked her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. She was last seen in Thank You For Coming. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The movie also premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).