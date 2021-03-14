Shilpa Shetty brings Sunday Binge back: 'Love all things that begin with Raj'
- Shilpa Shetty has brought back her Sunday Binge videos on Instagram. The actor enjoyed a bowl of Raj Kachori.
Shilpa Shetty's famous Sunday binges are back. The actor restarted the food series by sampling some chaat. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of herself, having a Raj Kachori.
"You must have seen me eat a lot of pani puri, sev puri, but ye bahut hi alag waali puri hai (this is a different puri). I love street food and this has ragda, it has the sev puri ka basket, it has potato, sev, pomegranate, and khatti-meethi chatni. Okay, Sunday binge guys, bye!" she said in the video before diving into the dish.
She shared the video and said, "Oh ho !!!!!After long ..today’s Sunday binge was Chatpata Raj Kachori... Hot ,crispy, spicy and sweet , just perfectly Yummmmmmm Ps : Love all things that begin with Raj what say @rajkundra9," referring to her husband Raj Kundra. Several fans took to the comments section and showered heart and fire emojis to show their love to the actor.
Also Read: Govinda says he has been corrupted: 'Was pious, now I party, smoke, drink'
Shilpa halted her Sunday binge posts during the coronavirus lockdown last year. She did, however, post the occasional update. In November, she shared a video of herself eating Vada Pao. "Chalte Chalte dekha Vada pao Mann ne bola Sunday hai Toh Khao Khao Khao Banta hai bhau! (During our journey, spotted vada pao and my mind reminded me it was Sunday so eat, eat, eat.) Travelling back from Karjat and this is my favourite Binge food cause its made the best here.. Excuse the food in my mouth," she said in the post.
Shilpa is heading back to work with Super Dancer 4. The actor returned to the show as a judge alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She will make a comeback to acting with Hungama 2 and Nikamma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A gathering for a better tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'
- Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox