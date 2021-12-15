Shilpa Shetty does Chura Ke Dil Mera step with Spider-Man, pleads with him for No Way Home ticket: ‘Viaan will kill me’

With one day to go for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shilpa Shetty shared a funny video. The clip began with her entering her room while looking online for tickets and exclaiming that they were all sold out.

Shilpa initially got startled to see a person in a Spider-Man costume in her room and then excitedly said ‘hi’ to him. “Ek ticket de na, baba (Give me one ticket, please),” she pleaded with him. She then offered him a barter deal - she will teach him something in exchange for a ticket.

First, Shilpa tried to teach Spider-Man how to do a Bollywood-style ‘thumka’ or shake his hips but gave up. She then taught him the Chura Ke Dil Mera step. However, when she asked him for a ticket to Spider-Man: No Way Home, he was unable to help her.

“Ticket nahi doge toh (If you don’t give me a ticket) there’s no way home for me,” Shilpa exclaimed, adding, “Viaan (her son) is going to kill me. Give me a ticket, Spider-Man.”

With great power comes great responsibility, Spidey! And, it’s your responsibility to get me the tickets lest there’s No Way Home for me because I couldn’t find them on the web 🕸👩‍💻😩🤪@TomHolland1996

In her tweet, Shilpa tagged Tom Holland, who is playing Spider-Man. She added hashtags such as 'blessed' and 'gratitude'.

Recently, Shilpa travelled to Riyadh for the Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded, headlined by Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhudeva, Saiee Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul and others were also a part of the show.

Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent. She often shares behind-the-scenes videos from the sets, featuring her co-judges Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir.