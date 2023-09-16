Shilpa Shetty reacts to getting trolled for her weight after pregnancy: ‘But I did not want to lose…’

Shilpa Shetty has always been known for her toned physique. But the trolls didn't spare even her when she gained postmartum weight after the birth of her child. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shilpa has said that the body shaming didn't affect her much. (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty reveals Raj Kundra ‘forced’ her to sign Sukhee: ‘If a man can think that way for a woman-oriented film…’) Shilpa Shetty takes a look at her own Bollywood journey.(Ashish Vaishnav)

Shilpa's reaction

“It was my business to be glamorous. People couldn't understand how I had not lost weight for 8 months after the birth of my child. But I did not want to lose weight. Also, I did not pay any attention to it. The day I decided to, I lost it in 3 months. Logon ka kaam hai kehna yar (People are conditioned to say stuff). You can't change how people think. I can't take them too seriously,” Shilpa said in the interview.

She added that filtering the constructive criticism from the trolling did allow her to feel motivated to lose the extra kilos. “I'm happy they said those things because it made me aware that ab time ho gaya (now is the time), now I should lose weight (laughs). There's a lot you can learn from in terms of feedback. I'm not talking about the negative trolling. I'm talking about the constructive criticism. There's the best of both. And you can pick and choose what you want to pay attention to,” she added in the interview.

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. She gave birth to son Viaan in 2012. The couple had daughter Samisha via surrogacy in 2020.

Shilpa was last seen in Sabbir Khan's action comedy Nikamma last year. She will be next seen in Sukhee, a coming-of-age comedy in which she plays the titular role. The film, also starring Kusha Kapila, is slated to release in cinemas on September 22. She will also make her web series debut with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force, that also stars Sidharth Malhotra, and is part of the director's extended cop universe. The series will premiere soon on Prime Video India.

