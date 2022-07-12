Shilpa Shetty takes a long jump with son Viaan, poses with Shamita Shetty in London. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty has been sharing videos and photos from her London vacation on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared a video featuring her and son Viaan. She has also shared a picture with her sister Shamita Shetty from London. Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha copies her as they feed ducks in London, makes actor laugh. Watch

In the video that she shared, she is seen taking a long jump with Viaan. She captioned it, “Our mood… ‘ever since we left the city’.” She also added a version of Drake's song Hotline Bing. Shilpa's close friend Rajiv Adatia dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “This is such a happy video,” another one said, “Viaan's jump is better in this.”

Shilpa had also shared a picture with her sister Shamita Shetty and captioned it, “#Sistalove.” In the photo, while Shilpa donned a leopard print dress, Shamita wore a white outfit.

Shilpa Shetty shares a picture with Shamita Shetty.

Not just Shilpa and Shamita, many other Bollywood celebrities such as, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and many others also recently shared photos from London on their Instagram handles.

Shilpa's last film Nikamma was released on June 17. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Hindustan Times' review described Shilpa's character in the film as ‘gutsy, fierce yet vulnerable, and wow’.

Shilpa has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline. The project, which will stream on Amazon Prime Videos, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Part of Rohit's cop pays an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.

