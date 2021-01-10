Shilpa Shirodkar: Taking the vaccine doesn’t mean no mask. Masks aren’t going to go anywhere for a long time

While debates and discussions about getting a vaccine shot are going on in India, Shilpa Shirodkar posted on Instagram that she got her vaccine shot. It came as a surprise to many as she was perhaps one of the few celebrities to get one.

Talking to us from Dubai, the Kishen Kanhaiya (1990) actor shares, “I got my first vaccine on 6 January in Dubai and the second one is on the January 27. I got the Sinopharm vaccine which has two doses. I wasn’t anxious. In fact, I was very happy to have made the decision to take the vaccine. Getting the vaccine in Dubai has been made very easy and simple by the government.” She shifted to the UAE two years ago with her husband and daughter.

She adds that getting the vaccine shot is a personal decision. Her family hasn’t taken the vaccine yet but they will in the next week. “I think we have to trust the system and trust science and do whatever is needed to be responsible citizens of the world. People have asked me that now that I have got the vaccine shot, will I be mask free? I want to tell everyone that taking the vaccine isn’t going to change that. The masks aren’t going anywhere for a long time. We will have to follow all the rules and regulations and that’s how it is going to be,” she states.

Shirodkar admits living in Dubai hasn’t been any different from living anywhere else in the world, especially during the pandemic, which “affected everyone in the world”. “The pandemic taught all of us a lot and it taught me not to take life, relationships and circumstances for granted. I am so grateful to God for keeping me and my loved ones safe. Sure, 2020 was tough but we have to move ahead and I am sure 2021 will be an amazing year for everyone. Love and light to all. Stay safe and be responsible,” she signs off.

