Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid-19 positive in Dubai, sister Namrata Shirodkar says ‘get well soon’

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who lives in Dubai, announced on social media late Wednesday night that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a graphic with the words Coronavirus (Covid-19) on it, and a tick next to the option ‘positive’. She geo-tagged the location on her post as Dubai.

Shilpa indicated that it was her fourth day of being tested positive for Covid, as she wrote in the caption, “Covid positive!!! #day4.” She urged fans to stay safe and get vaccinated. “Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules… your government knows what is best for you,” her caption also read. She rounded it up with “Lots of love,” followed by a heart emoji.

Her sister and fellow actor Namrata Shirodkar commented, “Get well soon” on the post. Sangeeta Bijlani also commented, asking Shilpa to “take care”. A number of fans also sent their best wishes to the 47-year-old actor, advising her to rest and take care. “Praying for speedy recovery. Your body has power to heal,” wrote one.

Shilpa was incidentally the first personality from Bollywood to get the Covid vaccine. She received her first shot in the UAE in January, following which she shared her picture and wrote “Vaccinated and safe”.

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy’s film Bhrashtachar. Over the next decade, she went on to act in several films, most notably Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, and Khuda Gawah. Her last appearance on screen was in the 2000 film Gaja Gamini alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She took a hiatus to be with her family in the UK, before she returned to showbiz in 2013. She shifted back to Mumbai and made a comeback with roles in TV shows such as Ek Mutthi Aasman and Silsila Pyaar Ka. Her younger sister Namrata is also an actress.

