Shoojit Sircar shelved his Kishore Kumar biopic despite 4 years of research after finding out about Anurag Basu's film

Shoojit, when asked about the current status of his Kishore Kumar biopic and a football-based film, stated “I had been working on a script on the life of Kishore Kumar. I did almost three to four years of research with the family, but there were a couple of other scripts being worked on at the same time, including by Anurag Basu. I had developed a draft, but when I learnt about Anurag, I didn’t think there was any point in two people doing the same thing. So that went on ice. Once you lose the momentum, it’s a big challenge to go back to it.”

He further said, “Then there was a football film about Mohun Bagan and the British called 1911. Something similar happened with that film too. The script didn’t reach a satisfactory level and now I’ve lost the momentum. But there are other films I’m working on now.”

Shoojit Sircar's Bollywood career

Shoojit made his directorial debut with the war film Yahaan, co-starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Minissha Lamba in pivotal roles. He later directed Hindi films such as Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, October, Gulabo Sitabo and Sardar Udham.

Shoojit recently announced his new movie I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. While sharing the teaser, the filmmaker captioned his post as, “We all know that one person who ~loves~ lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!”

I Want to Talk is scheduled to release on November 22.