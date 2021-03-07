“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

Reacting sharply to rumours circulating since yesterday that he may be attending BJP’s political rally in West Bengal today, actor Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times that the news is “baseless”.

“I am surprised at this level of rumours getting circulated about my presence in the political rally at Kolkata. I am currently busy shooting in Mumbai, and rumours regarding my attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false,” says Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground today, his first visit to West Bengal since the state’s assembly poll dates were announced. Reports that apart from senior BJP functionaries, some famous actors would also join him on stage, started doing the rounds yesterday. With this reaction, Kumar has put to rest rumours regarding his presence at the event.