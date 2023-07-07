Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback pics on brother Siddhanth Kapoor's birthday, pens note

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, wished her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday. She took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from her memory lane and penned a sweet birthday note. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor flaunts super-short hair that barely reach her shoulder in new pics; fans ask 'ye kya kar diya?') Shraddha Kapoor wished her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor's post

The pictures are from their childhood where both can be seen with their mother Shivangi Kolhapure. She wrote, "On your birthday, I've decided to put a pic of me being fed cake muaaaaahahahah. And this isn't even a throwback from your bday. It's from Mommy's muaaaahahahaaaaaa. Happy Birthday Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor. I O U."

Siddhanth reacts to Shraddha's post

Siddhanth reacted to the post and wrote, "What photos ! Love you the mostest". Fans also showered lots of love and blessings in the comment section. A person wrote, “The small cute baby in white dress sitting right side is my all time favourite.” A comment read, “@siddhanthkapoor Bhaiya is busy in getting photos clicked and on the other side @shraddhakapoor and @priyaankksharma bhaiya is busy in eating cake.”

Siddhanth and Shraddha were seen together in the film Haseena Parkar where Shraddha played the role of underworld legend Haseena Parkar and Siddhanth played the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

Shraddha's films

Shraddha was recently seen in the romantic film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor She will be next seen in the horror comedy film Stree 2 opposite actor Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee marked their presence at the event to make an official announcement of the film. The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.