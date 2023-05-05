Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Natasha Dalal let their hair down at Backstreet Boys' Mumbai concert. See pics

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Natasha Dalal let their hair down at Backstreet Boys' Mumbai concert. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 05, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez were some of the celebrities that were seen at Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai on Thursday.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan’s wife, designer Natasha Dalal, were just some of the names that were spotted at the Backstreet Boys concert at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on Tuesday. The American boy band was performing in India after 13 years as part of their DNA world tour. Other celebrities who were spotted at the concert were Malaika Arora, Mithila Palkar, Meezaan Jafri and singers Benny Dayal, Dhvani Bhanushali, Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar. (Also read: Larger Than Life: Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter blown away by reception in Mumbai hotel (Video))

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Natasha Dalal attended the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Natasha Dalal attended the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha, who was last seen in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor, was seen leaving the venue with a friend. In a paparazzo video shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen on a phone, talking to someone as she leaves. She wore a white crop top with jeans and a red cap, and tied a printed shirt around her waist.

Jacqueline Fernandez was similarly dressed in a brown crop top, jeans and a white shirt tied around her waist. She stopped to take photos and selfies with fans after the concert was over, much to their delight. While entering the venue with a friend, Jacqueline had kept a low profile by wearing a black face mask.

Natasha was also spotted making her way through the crowds after the Backstreet Boys concert was over as she tried to find her car. She also attended the concert with a friend and was dressed in a sheer white outfit.

After the concert, one of the band members, Nick Carter wrote on Instagram, "Without our fans all over the world we would definitely be Incomplete!! Thank you Mumbai for waiting for so long. We love you!" The band, including other members Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, will perform at Airia Mall in Gurugram on May 5. They promised the Indian audience that next time they would return to perform at more venues in India.

The band started off the show with the song I Wanna Be With You. They also performed some of their greatest hits including Backstreet’s Back, I Want It That Way, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, The Call, As Long As You Love Me, Get Down, Incomplete, Drowning and Larger Than Life.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
