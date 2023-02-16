Shreyas Talpade on apologising for controversial scene: My foot was not on the Om

Shreyas Talpade is never the one to get into any controversies, which is why it came as a complete surprise when he did recently. The actor took to social media to apologise over a film scene from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

Talking to us about it, he says, “Someone tweeted about it, apparently in one sequence in the film, I had to stop the tempo with my foot. There was a sticker of Om in front of it. Someone tweeted that I put my foot over the Om. I play a Christian guy in the film. I didn’t realise... my focus was on the tempo coming at a particular speed, will I be able to stop it properly, there are different pressures. Honestly I didn’t realise this.”

But he tells us that in fact another social media user brought it to his notice that his foot was actually next to the symbol, and not on it. Despite that, Talpade felt it was necessary to apologise anyway. “I don’t become a smaller person if I apologise. At the end of the day, Om has a bigger and religious connotation. I felt it was the right thing for me to apologise for something that actually happened unintentionally,” says the 47-year-old.

He goes on to add why he didn’t clarify it further, “I didn’t want to. I remember there was so much pressure during that sequence. Anyway, I completely respect people’s religious sentiments because I am also a religious guy. I have no intention to create any controversy.”