Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals ‘a lot of people thought he was a cheater and toxic person’ after Deepika-starrer Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released recently. The actor, who has been busy with the film's promotions, said in an interview with India Today that after Gehraiyaan, some people misunderstood him and thought he was unfaithful in real life. As Zain in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, Siddhant was seen as a philandering entrepreneur, who was two-timing Alisha (Deepika Padukone), whom he gets drawn to, while being engaged to her cousin Tia (Ananya Panday). Also read: Gehraiyaan isn't what anyone expected Siddhant Chaturvedi with Deepika Padukone in a still from Gehraiyaan.

'People thought I was a cheater'

When asked if there were days he found it difficult to let go of a character, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "That whole month of shoot, I feel, or at least my people around me tell me, that I became a different person. The way I walked, the way I sat, everything became different, which even I did not know, because it was a subconscious process. But I make sure, as soon as the film ends, the character has to come out. There are many good things to take away from your character..."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He added, "All I do is develop empathy towards the people I play. I am more empathetic and more open towards them. But I will never try to take it up seriously, ever. A lot of people thought I was a rapper after Gully Boy, and a lot of people thought I was a cheater and a toxic person after Gehraiyaan (laughs). So, no, I don’t take away anything from my characters. I just want to be myself."

Siddhant Chaturvedi's new film

Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh ​​Gourav, the Netflix film delves into the complex world of social media and its perils.

Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh from a script he wrote with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film tells the story of 20-somethings Imaad Ali (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana Singh (Ananya Panday) and Neil Pereira (Adarsh Gourav) as they navigate love, heartbreak and friendship in the digital age.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place