Siddhant Chaturvedi says he refused to talk to his father about Gehraiyaan: 'Lihaaz, daayre kuch hote hain'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed that he refused to talk to his father Laxman Chaturvedi about his last film Gehraiyaan. The romantic drama film by Shakun Batra explored complex topics like mental health and illicit relationships and had a bunch of intimate scenes between Siddhant and Deepika Padukone. The actor, who starred in the movie alongside Deepika, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, said he did not feel comfortable discussing it with his father.

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled that he had watched the movie for the first time with his mom and dad, and it ended late. His father soon approached him to talk about it, but the actor has avoided the conversation ever since.

He recalled on Social Media Star With Janice, "My father came to my room saying that I want to talk about this film. I told him no need and that I am going to sleep. Ye koi baat hai baap bete ke beech mein karne waali (Is this a topic that should be discussed between a father and a son). I haven't talked to him about it even today." When asked why did he avoid the conversation, Siddhant said, "Are kuch hai matlab lihaaz kuch hota hai na, kuch daayre hote hain matlab (There are some things like respect and boundaries). Being as an actor you have to do all kinds of roles."

Siddhant also credits his father for encouraging his talent as an artist since his childhood days. The actor recalled that his father had spotted the talent of dancing in him and would push him to perform at all the family functions. He said, "I was a shy kid, but then I started enjoying it when people would watch me in awe."

Gehraiyaan was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 25. Siddhant will be seen next in a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter. He will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has a romantic action-thriller, Yudhra, with Malavika Mohanan in the pipeline.

