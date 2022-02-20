Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to keep his relationship under wraps: ‘I may not be able to hold her hand in public'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is enjoying all the attention coming his way after his debut Gully Boy and now Gehraiyaan, but has revealed that he is not single in real life. The actor is in a relationship but wants to keep it under wraps because he feels “the thing we love the most, we should keep it hidden".

Siddhant has said he wants to do so much quality work that the audience can't get over his work to be able to focus on his personal life.

“I like simple things. I am very shy, I don't like PDA and may not be able to hold (her) hand in public," he said while referring to his girlfriend in an interview to Bollywood Bubble.

Elaborating on his relationship, he said, “Showing it in front of the world is not my piece of cake. I like coming back home, watching something, playing my FIFA games, travelling. I am luckiest guy in the world. When you see the world together, experiencing things first hand, is a game changer.”

Siddhant, who also has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter lined up for release, added, “I have so much to do, unko wahi pe ghuma deta hu main ki kabhi koi pujhe nahi (I divert their attention so that nobody asks me anything). I like to keep a bit of mystery on to it."

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehrayaiaan is a ‘domestic noir’ that also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. It delves into complex modern relationships and also has Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Siddhant had made his debut in 2019 film, Gully Boy, in which he was appreciated for his role of MC Sher. He also played a lead in Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 last year.

