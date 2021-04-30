Siddhanth Kapoor: I was told to wait for plasma donation as the situation is not good, I said this is the time

Sidhhanth Kapoor had tested positive and soon recovered from Covid-19 in December last year. Now, as the second Covid wave takes over, there have been desperate appeals for oxygen and plasma to treat those battling it. The actor joins the list of those celebs who have come forward to do their bit.

His picture donating plasma was shared by his sister Shraddha Kapoor on social media. He tells us, “Everyone should do it, and have it in their mind to donate plasma if they’re eligible post Covid recovery. It saves people’s lives. You cannot even think about anything else. It’s not painful, it doesn’t affect you much. We have the wonderful opportunity to go and save people, so why not?”

The 36-year-old didn’t have any apprehensions before donating plasma, but many did advise him against it. “A lot of people told me to wait because the situation outside is not good at the moment. But, I told them this is the time when we need to do it, or else it would get late,” he adds.

Kapoor, meanwhile, is still recovering from the virus attack. Though he tested negative, the symptoms persist. He shares, “I was not up to the mark, as my taste and smell didn’t return for months. Fortunately, they’re coming back now. I’m taking care of my health, with the kaadha and slight workout.”

In fact, he had stepped out to work as well, but the second wave disrupted all plans. He reveals, “I was shooting for a project called Bhaukaal, when this crazy wave came in. The cases in Lucknow were skyrocketing. I also had my film Chehre ready for a release (on April 9), but it was pushed due to all this.”

Sitting at home, Kapoor’s aim has been to help people more. “I am doing a lot to help people, I had a fundraiser and been personally getting oxygen for people in need, just to keep myself busy. Apna time acche se utilise karo,” he signs off.