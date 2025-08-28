Sidharth Malhotra calls himself ‘supporting actor’ to Kiara Advani as he gets candid about daddy duties on Kapil's show

Bollywood actor couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents to a baby girl on 15 July this year. On Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sidharth got candid about how much his and Kiara’s lives have changed after the arrival of their first child. He also called himself a ‘supporting actor’, as compared to Kiara. Here’s what he said. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents to a baby girl on 15 July.

Sidharth Malhotra on daddy duties

In the upcoming episode of Kapil’s show, Sidharth got candid about fatherhood and said, “Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main waheen se aa raha hoon subeh subeh. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! Teen chaar baje feeding ho raha. (Our schedule has completely changed. I just came from there this morning. Be it taking care of her food or her sleeping, these days we’re awake at night a lot for a different reason. She’s getting fed at 3-4 AM.)”

However, Sidharth called himself a ‘supporting actor’ as compared to Kiara, adding, “Main toh abhi supporting actor play kar raha hoon, jo sirf wahan pe khade hoke dekh raha hai. (I am just the supporting actor who watches everything for now.)” When Archana Puran Singh asked him if he took up diaper duties, he replied, “Kiya hai diaper change, aur bina diaper ka ‘oops moment’ bhi experience kiya hai ab toh (I’ve changed her diaper and even experienced the ‘oops moment’ without diaper).”

About Param Sundari

Sidharth appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show with Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Inayat Verma to promote their upcoming film, Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota. The film will be released in theatres on 29 August. The episode featuring the cast will drop on Netflix on 30 August at 8 PM.

Kiara and Sidharth announced in February this year that they're about to have their first child. In May, Kiara debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala. Their baby girl was born on 15 July, and they announced the news on 16 July. Kiara was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as her co-stars.