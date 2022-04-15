Sidharth Malhotra congratulates Alia Bhatt as she marries Ranbir Kapoor, see post

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally got married in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. Their family, friends and fans showered them with love as romantic pictures of the newlyweds were shared by the bride herself on Instagram. Soon after, all from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Sidharth Malhotra took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Also read: Rahul Bhatt reveals Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor took 4 pheras not 7: 'They had a special pandit'

Alia and Ranbir read their wedding vows in a private wedding ceremony at his home. The couple later posed for the paparazzi.

Sidharth reacted to Alia's wedding post, saying, “Congratulations guys all the love and happiness.” Katrina, too, shared a similar wish as she wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. All the love and happiness.” Deepika also congratulated the couple saying, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter.”

Ranbir was earlier in a relationship with Deepika and then Katrina. While Deepika later married Ranveer Singh, Katrina recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir fell in love with Alia in 2018 when they began work on their first, yet to be released film, Brahmastra. Alia was in relationship with Sidharth Malhotra several years ago. He is now dating actor Kiara Advani.

Alia announced the wedding with the first photos and a note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

She added, “Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

