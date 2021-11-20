Sidharth Malhotra dances to Morni Banke, Shershaah song Ranjha at cousin’s wedding, sets the stage on fire. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra took part in his cousin’s wedding celebrations on Friday in Delhi. The actor was dashing in a short sherwani in black and also delivered a dance performance at the sangeet ceremony at the wedding function.

Sidharth danced his heart out to Badhaai Ho song Morni Banke. He was also joined by other relatives and friends. There is also a video of the actor joining his relatives on stage as they dance to his Shershaah song Ranjha.

On Friday, Sidharth shared pictures of his look for the wedding festivities. He shared a closeup and a long shot and captioned it, “Dilli ki shaadi.” The actor decked up in a black sherwani and pants with matching formal shoes and a turban for the wedding.

Sidharth is born and brought up in Delhi. His father was in the Navy. The actor had said that his latest release Shershaah made his parents happy because of the connect. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My grandfather got injured while at the war and took an early retirement. My father is an army brat and he has seen my grandfather serve. He’s just happy that one of his sons has become a pretend army soldier if not a real one and is playing this amazing heroic character. My father knows what sacrifices one has to make to serve for their country.”

Sidharth’s Shershaah was a hit. It was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. He will now be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God.

Yodha was announced this week with posters featuring the actor as a soldier in action. Sharing the Yodha poster on Instagram, Sidharth wrote, “Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon!”

Karan Johar shared the film’s teaser featuring Sidharth inside a hijacked plane and wrote, “Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to beboarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.”