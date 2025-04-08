Menu Explore
Sikandar box office collection day 10: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna film remains steady; collects 105 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 08, 2025 10:07 PM IST

Sikandar box office collection day 10: Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action film was released on Eid and has done well despite negative reviews. 

Sikandar box office collection day 10: AR Murugadoss’ film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, opened to lukewarm reviews, and no one knew what to expect. However, according to Sacnilk, the film is holding steady and has collected 105.60 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 9: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film enters the 200 crore club)

Sikandar box office collection day 10: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan's still from the film.
Sikandar box office collection day 10: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan's still from the film.

Sikandar box office collection

Registering a 7.55% occupancy, Sikandar made an estimated 1.35 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total to around 105.60 crore net in India. The film brought in 90.25 crore after its five-day run and made 3.5 crore, 4 crore and 4.75 crore last Friday and weekend.

It made 1.75 crore on Monday and stayed consistent on Tuesday, good numbers given that this is its second week. The film crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide in nine days of its run. It is doing better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but not as well as Tiger 3.

AR Murugadoss on working with Salman Khan

Director Murugadoss spoke to PTI about working with superstars and said, “When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We’ve to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot go with being 100 per cent genuine as a director. We’ve to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone.” He added, “They want to keep their stardom very strong, they want to build it, they want it to grow. So, we have to learn from them.”

About Sikandar

Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles. Salman plays Sanjay Rajkot in the film, and Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri. Sajid Nadiadwala produces the film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sikandar box office collection day 10: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna film remains steady; collects 105 crore
Follow Us On