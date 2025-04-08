Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 9: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film enters the 200 crore club

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 9: AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar had a shaky start at the box office due to lukewarm reviews and openings not on par with what was expected of a Salman Khan film. However, according to the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, the film entered the ₹200 crore club by day 9. (Also Read: Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna film earns over ₹104 crore in India) Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 9: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film.

Sikandar worldwide box office collection

The producer posted on Instagram that Sikandar collected ₹200.93 crore worldwide by day 9. The film made ₹2.48 crore gross in India on Monday and ₹1 crore overseas, taking it across the barrier. “Thank you for making #Sikandar a part of your celebration. We’re grateful for the love,” read the post's caption. Fans were thrilled the film had crossed the ₹200 crore mark within 10 days.

Sacnilk’s figures say the film earned ₹1.75 crore net in India on Monday, collecting ₹104.25 crore net and ₹123.65 crore gross in India with a 7.02% occupancy. This brings the total worldwide collection to ₹171.65 crore in nine days. The film is faring better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had made ₹158 crore worldwide in nine days. But his last film, Tiger 3, had collected ₹384.45 crore by nine days.

Sikandar is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of this year, but it faces competition from Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹255.2 crore), L2 Empuraan (over ₹257 crore), and Chhaava (over ₹800 crore). It is expected to beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam and take the third spot soon.

About Sikandar

Sikandar tells the story of a raja called Sanjay Rajkot, who faces off against a corrupt politician and turns his life upside down. Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor also star in it. The film was criticised for its direction and performances.