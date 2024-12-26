Singham Again OTT release: When and where to watch Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's action film

Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer actioner, Singham Again, released on Diwali along with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After an above-average run at the box office, the film is all set to stream on OTT just a month after its theatrical release. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again set to release on OTT.

Singham Again to release on Prime Video

On Thursday, Prime Video took to Instagram and shared a poster of Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone. The caption for the post read, “Brace yourselves for the lion’s roar.” The film is set to release on the OTT platform on December 27.

Ajay Devgn on Singham Again's OTT release

Talking about Singham Again’s OTT release, Ajay Devgn said, “The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe".

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films, Singham Again is the fifth installment of Shetty’s iconic cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film introduces Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Arjun Kapoor featured as the villain in the film and gained praise for his performance. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff in key role.

Inspired by Ramayana, the film follows the story of how Bajirao Singham along with his team (Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff goes to extreme lengths to save his wife Avni Kamat Singham (Kareena Kapoor) from Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor). Made on a budget of ₹350 crore, the film earned ₹372.4 crore worldwide.