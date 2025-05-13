Sitaare Zameen Par trailer first review: Riteish Deshmukh hails Aamir Khan film; here's what he said

Riteish Deshmukh reviews Sitaare Zameen Par trailer

On Tuesday, Riteish took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the trailer's arrival and shared his reaction, calling it an “extraordinary trailer.” His wife, actor Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, also plays a key role in the film. The trailer launch event was previously postponed due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, best known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Aamir Khan about Sitaare Zameen Par

Speaking about Sitaare Zameen Par during an interaction with his China fan club, Aamir said, “Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently abled. It is about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It’s a comedy but the theme is the same.” He also revealed that the film is a remake of the Spanish film Champions.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as a producer. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 20 June, 2025.