Aamir Khan postpones release of Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer amid India-Pak tensions: Report

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly decided to postpone the release of the trailer for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. As per Mid-Day, Aamir made the decision amid tensions between India and Pakistan as he "feels it's important to respond with unity and restraint during this time." (Also Read | Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to ditch OTT for pay-per-view model: Report) Sitaare Zameen Par has been directed by RS Prasanna.

Will Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer get postponed?

Quoting a source, the report said, “Considering the developments at the borders and the nationwide alert, Aamir decided to postpone the release of Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer. His thoughts are with the bravehearts of our Armed Forces. He feels it is important to respond with unity and restraint during this time.”

“Whoever has seen the trailer has found it heart-warming and funny. The team is confident that whenever it’s released, it will appeal to the audience,” Mid-Day reported, quoting another source.

About India-Pakistan tensions

India launched retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across the nation on Saturday, news agency ANI reported, citing its sources. Indian strikes hit at least four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Earlier this week, Aamir released the first poster of Sitaare Zameen Par. Described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the film has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The upcoming film also stars Genelia Deshmukh opposite Aamir.

The film will introduce fresh faces -- Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by RS Prasanna, known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

The music has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20 this year. Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir's comeback film almost three years after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.