Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh film crosses 100 crore

Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn's latest released in theatres nationwide on May 1. The sequel to his 2018 hit, Raid, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has been doing well at the box office, and crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says there is no point in blaming officers or corruption: ‘Woh hum mein se ek hain’) Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn plays Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik in the film.

Raid 2 box office update

The report points out that Raid 2 collected ₹4.46 crore on Friday, as per early estimates. The film had minted ₹ 95.75 crore by the end of its first week in the theatres. Now, with the collections on its second Friday into account, Raid 2 has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark. Its overall collections now stand at ₹100.21 crore.

The Ajay Devgn film had a good opening day haul on with ₹19.25 crore. Raid 2 had a better opening than Ajay's 2022 release Drishyam 2, which earned ₹15.38 crore at the domestic box office. It maintained the box office momentum in its first week despite new releases.

The report also pointed out that Raid 2 had an overall 9.04% Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 sees Ajay return as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who conducts a raid on Dada Manohar Bhai’s property. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, along with Saurabh Shukla in a special appearance, reprising his role from Raid.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film begins promisingly, with a twist at almost every turn in the first half, keeping the audiences guessing. Raj Kumar Gupta, known for helming thrillers such as No One Killed Jessica, maintains a firm grip on the unfolding events. However, the biggest drawback of Raid 2, set around the 1990s, lies in its reliance on convenience. Amay, our hero, consistently gets help from people with shocking ease. This means Riteish's character arc as Dada bhai is undermined.”