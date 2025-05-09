Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh film crosses 100 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 09, 2025 10:08 PM IST

Raid 2 box office collection day 9: The Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer received mixed-to-positive reviews but did well at the box office.

Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn's latest released in theatres nationwide on May 1. The sequel to his 2018 hit, Raid, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has been doing well at the box office, and crossed the 100 crore mark in India. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says there is no point in blaming officers or corruption: ‘Woh hum mein se ek hain’)

Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn plays Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik in the film.
Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn plays Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik in the film.

Raid 2 box office update

The report points out that Raid 2 collected 4.46 crore on Friday, as per early estimates. The film had minted 95.75 crore by the end of its first week in the theatres. Now, with the collections on its second Friday into account, Raid 2 has managed to cross the 100 crore mark. Its overall collections now stand at 100.21 crore.

The Ajay Devgn film had a good opening day haul on with 19.25 crore. Raid 2 had a better opening than Ajay's 2022 release Drishyam 2, which earned 15.38 crore at the domestic box office. It maintained the box office momentum in its first week despite new releases. 

The report also pointed out that Raid 2 had an overall 9.04% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. 

About Raid 2

Raid 2 sees Ajay return as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who conducts a raid on Dada Manohar Bhai’s property. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, along with Saurabh Shukla in a special appearance, reprising his role from Raid.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film begins promisingly, with a twist at almost every turn in the first half, keeping the audiences guessing. Raj Kumar Gupta, known for helming thrillers such as No One Killed Jessica, maintains a firm grip on the unfolding events. However, the biggest drawback of Raid 2, set around the 1990s, lies in its reliance on convenience. Amay, our hero, consistently gets help from people with shocking ease. This means Riteish's character arc as Dada bhai is undermined.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh film crosses 100 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On