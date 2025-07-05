Smita Jaykar recalls judging ‘skinny, dark’ Priyanka Chopra during Kismat: ‘How do these people come to become heroine’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has previously spoken about the scrutiny she faced over her dark complexion and slender physique during the early stages of her career. However, defying all odds, she went on to become a global star, earning recognition in both Bollywood and Hollywood. In a recent interview with Filmymantra Media, Priyanka’s Kismat co-star Smita Jaykar recalled her initial reaction upon meeting the young actor and admitted she had doubts about her potential based on her appearance. Smita Jaykar talks about Priyanka Chopra's intial days in Bollywood.

Smita Jaykar on judging Priyanka Chopra

Smita recalled playing Priyanka's mother in Kismat and said, "I worked in Priyanka’s initial days’ film with her, Kismat. She was very thin, skinny, dark. She was introduced to me and Mohan Joshi that she would be playing our daughter. When I saw her, I said, ‘Oh My God’. She looked like nothing at that point in time. I thought how do these people come to become a heroine.”

However, later, Smita regretted judging Priyanka on her looks and said, "Cut to, Priyanka Chopra was wow. I thought, what has this girl gone and done? She became a diva completely. So, you can’t judge somebody and say, ‘Yaar, yeh kisko leke aaye ho’. Kuch maaloom nahi kiski kismat kab badal jaaye (Whom have you brought. You never know when fate changes). What an actress, fab!"

About Kismat

The action film directed by Guddu Dhanoa starred Bobby Deol and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, along with Kabir Bedi, Sanjay Narvekar, Smita and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The film follows the story of a hitman named Tony (played by Bobby), who works for a gangster and finds himself entangled in a complex web of crime, betrayal, and redemption. Priyanka plays the role of Sapna, a singer and Tony’s love interest, who becomes a pivotal part of his emotional transformation.

Priyanka's projects

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy promoting her recent release, Heads Of State. The action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller also stars John Abraham and Idris Elba in lead roles. The film is available to watch on Prime Video.

Apart from this, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is currently under production.