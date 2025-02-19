Social media users roast Karan Johar for calling kitchen 'ghusalkhana’, question him for making fun of Kangana’s accent

Filmmaker Karan Johar has found himself at the receiving end of online trolling after referring to the kitchen as "ghusalkhana (bathroom)" in Hindi. Social media users were quick to pounce on the filmmaker's language faux pas, flooding social media with jokes. Also read: Here’s what Karan Johar really thinks about Kangana’s Koffee With Karan remarks Karan Johar made the remark when he made an appearance in an episode of Farah Khan’s vlog.

Many users also brought up Karan's past remark on Kangana Ranaut's accent, accusing him of hypocrisy.

Karan Johar's language blunder

Karan's language faux pas occurred during a recent guest appearance on Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, where he awkwardly confused the Hindi words "rasoi" (kitchen) and "ghusalkhana" (bathroom). Although the vlog episode was released last month, the clip has only recently resurfaced online, quickly grabbing everyone's attention.

The clip was also posted on Reddit, with the title, “Is Karan it intentionally or he really doesn't know??”.

“He’s acting,” one comment read, with another reading, “Did he just call the kitchen, ghusul khanna”.

One user wrote, “Probably he does things supposed to be done there at kitchen and vice versa. How does farah know what happens at his house?”

There was one user who felt that Karan was "most probably playing in to it”, while one felt that it is not “funny to equate kitchen with bathroom if it is a joke”.

“This man had defame kangana ranaut for her English accent and Karan Johar even don't know what say to kitchen in Hindi,” one user shared.

Another commented, “Showing that they don't know Hindi is a style statement for them. Such a shame he is”.

“Intentionally bhi funny nahi lagta (it is not at all funny) ozempic has taken Toll him,” one wrote, with one calling him a “wannabe”.

Karan’s next production venture

At the moment, Karan is busy with his next project Nadaaniyan which will mark debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in showbiz. Ibrahim will star opposite Khushi Kapoor in the film, which will be released directly on Netflix. The film will also mark the debut of director Shauna Gautam, who was an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan’s last production, Jigra, which he co-produced with Alia Bhatt and which starred Alia in the lead role, failed at the box office.