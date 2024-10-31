Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya turn Diwali prep mode on as they make beautiful rangolis at home. Watch

Soha's Diwali prep

Soha took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared a Reel of her apartment lobby outside her home. In the video, her daughter Inaaya can be seen making a beautiful rangoli using colours, flowers, candles, and diyas (earthern lamps). Soha smiles as Inaaya places a diya in the middle of a colourful rangoli with the message: “Shubh Deepavali” (Happy Diwali). Soha is dressed in a simple yet elegant kurti, embracing the festive spirit. Soha captioned the post, "Prep is onnnnn!" along with the hashtags of Diwali and rangoli.

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, “Stunning. Send the artist to mine too. (red heart emoji).” Another Instagram user was impressed by how Soha and Kunal have raised Inaaya. They wrote in the comment section, “Gorgeous mom an daughter now that's how one should bring up their children no matter where they come from . They made them remain to their roots. (heart eyes emoji) applauds (applause emoji).” Others also left cute emojis in comments and wished Soha and her family a happy Diwali.

Soha's Diwali party

On Tuesday, Soha took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen having a family get-together. Soha, along with Kunal and Inaaya, looked super enthusiastic as they played tambola and cards. Kunal's parents and sister joined them for a fun time. Giving a sneak peek into their family bonding, Soha wrote, “You win some, you win some more ... #mondaymotivation #diwali.”

On the work front, Soha was last seen in Tanuja Chandra's Prime Video India Original show Hush Hush in 2022. Meanwhile, Kunal made his directorial debut earlier this year with the hit buddy comedy, Madgaon Express, starring Prateik Gandhi, Divyendu, and Avinash Tiwary.