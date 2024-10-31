Menu Explore
Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya turn Diwali prep mode on as they make beautiful rangolis at home. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Oct 31, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Soha Ali Khan shared a video on the eve of Diwali, in which she and her daughter Inaaya are seen making rangolis with colours, flowers, and diyas.

Diwali preparations are in full swing at actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's home in Mumbai. Soha and her daughter Inaaya have made a couple of beautiful rangolis, this time in the lobby of their apartment. (Also Read: Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and family attend premiere of her Bengali film at MAMI, pose for pics. See here)

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya make rangolis ahead of Diwali
Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya make rangolis ahead of Diwali

Soha's Diwali prep

Soha took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared a Reel of her apartment lobby outside her home. In the video, her daughter Inaaya can be seen making a beautiful rangoli using colours, flowers, candles, and diyas (earthern lamps). Soha smiles as Inaaya places a diya in the middle of a colourful rangoli with the message: “Shubh Deepavali” (Happy Diwali). Soha is dressed in a simple yet elegant kurti, embracing the festive spirit. Soha captioned the post, "Prep is onnnnn!" along with the hashtags of Diwali and rangoli.

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, “Stunning. Send the artist to mine too. (red heart emoji).” Another Instagram user was impressed by how Soha and Kunal have raised Inaaya. They wrote in the comment section, “Gorgeous mom an daughter now that's how one should bring up their children no matter where they come from . They made them remain to their roots. (heart eyes emoji) applauds (applause emoji).” Others also left cute emojis in comments and wished Soha and her family a happy Diwali.

Soha's Diwali party

On Tuesday, Soha took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen having a family get-together. Soha, along with Kunal and Inaaya, looked super enthusiastic as they played tambola and cards. Kunal's parents and sister joined them for a fun time. Giving a sneak peek into their family bonding, Soha wrote, “You win some, you win some more ... #mondaymotivation #diwali.”

On the work front, Soha was last seen in Tanuja Chandra's Prime Video India Original show Hush Hush in 2022. Meanwhile, Kunal made his directorial debut earlier this year with the hit buddy comedy, Madgaon Express, starring Prateik Gandhi, Divyendu, and Avinash Tiwary.

