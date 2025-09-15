Soha Ali Khan recalls disturbing incident when she was flashed in broad daylight in Italy: ‘What is their motive…’

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently shared a distressing experience she had in Italy, where she was flashed in broad daylight. Soha found the incident disturbing and admitted that she couldn't comprehend the motive behind it. Soha Ali Khan was most recently seen in the horror film Chhorii 2.(Photo: Instagram)

Soha gets candid

Soha spoke about the weird incident while talking about her privileges when she appeared in the latest episode of The Male Feminist podcast on the Hauterrfly YouTube channel.

During the conversation, she was asked if she had ever been flashed in public. To which Soha said, “In Italy, yes. Apparently, that happens often. But in broad daylight? Yeah… What is their motive? I don’t understand that. We don’t want to get into their heads to understand."

Soha admitted that her privileged background has protected her from many unsafe situations that women face daily, mentioning, “I understand that my life is privileged; my life has been protected. And I’m happy that I’ve not had such experiences. I know that for so many people who take public transport, something or the other happens every day.”

In fact, Soha said she believes that she was spared from facing the casting couch in Bollywood because of her privilege, “where you belong to an industry family." She said that “everybody felt that there’s Saif, there’s Sharmila ji."

More about Soha

Daughter of Sharmila Tagore and sister of Saif Ali Khan, Soha got married to actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 after getting engaged to him in 2014. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, was born in 2017 when she was 39.

Soha was most recently seen in the horror film Chhorii 2, which also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal in supporting roles. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis, the film released on Prime Video in April and received mixed reviews from the audience. Now, Soha has embarked on her YouTube journey with the launch of her own podcast, All About Her.