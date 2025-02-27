Sonakshi Sinha reveals she ‘broke down’ after being denied lead role for being overweight: I got really offended

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has opened up about one incident early in her career when comments about her body left her shaken. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actor revealed that there was this one time when she came home ‘crying’ when she was not given the lead role because she was overweight and told she would not suit the part. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says she feels conscious of wearing swimwear in India: ‘I don’t know kaun kaha se photo kheech lega') Sonakshi Sinha opened up about facing rejection in her career due to her weight.(Instagram)

What Sonakshi said

In the interview, when the host asked whether she has ever let any comments about her body get to her, Sonakshi admitted yes. She went on to recall what happened and said, “I remember there was this one time where I really broke down, I came home crying because they did not give me a lead role because I was overweight. They said, ‘No, you won’t look good in this role and you just play a stupid, small role.'”

'I was just questioning myself'

She went on to add, “So I got really offended and went home and started… my maasi was there. Main gayi unke paas and godh mein lipatke I started crying (I sat on her lap and caressed her). I was like, ‘Why has God done this to me? Why has he made me like this?’ I was just questioning myself. I cried it out and the next day I was okay.”

Sonakshi was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda. She was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. A second season of the show is already on the works.

Last year, Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating.