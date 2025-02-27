Sonakshi Sinha says she feels conscious of wearing swimwear in India: ‘I don’t know kaun kaha se photo kheech lega'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha debuted in Bollywood with Dabangg and has been working in the industry for over a decade. The actor has been open about her fitness journey and body image issues in the past. In a new interview with Hauterrfly, the actor has now shared that she has always felt conscious of wearing swimwear in India and does so only when she is traveling outside the country. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha on her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal: 'We respect each other’s religion’) Sonakshi Sinha shared that she avoids wearing swimwear in India.(Photo: Instagram)

What Sonakshi said

When asked whether she has ever felt conscious of her body in a swimwear, the actor said: “Humesha hua (All the time). Specially while growing up. I don't swim in Bombday, I don't swim in this country. Because I don't know kaun kaha se leke photo kheech lega meri (who will take a photo from where) and I don't want that to be splashes all over the internet. I swim when I travel, I dive.”

On her fitness journey

Opening up about her journey with fitness, the actor shared how she realized that she cannot stress herself with it from a young age. “When I was 18, and in college, I started going to the gym for the first time. I went to the gym and tried on the treadmill and after running for 30 seconds I was done for! That's when I realized that I am too young for this. I can't be doing this to myself at 18. That is when my journey began.”

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating.

The actor received a lot of praise for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which released on Netflix last year. A second season of the show was announced and is currently in the works.