Sonali Bendre poses with ‘legends’ Helen, Bindoo on DID Lil Masters 5 set, fans call it 'a timeless frame'. See pic

Sonali Bendre shared a picture of her posing with veteran actors Helen and Bindoo on Instagram on Monday. Sharing the photo, Sonali called them 'legends'. The photo is from the sets of kids' dance reality show, DID Lil Masters Season 5.

Sharing the picture, which also featured other DID Lil Master Season 5 judges, actor Mouni Roy and choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, Sonali wrote, “With the legends.”

Sonali's photo from the reality show set garnered love on social media, from friends and fans. Actor Neelam Kothari dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, “Dil garden garden ho gaya (My heart is full of happiness),” another one wrote, “Ohhhh my! I can't wait to watch this.” While another one said, “A timeless pic,” many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Sonali made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag. She had her first big hit with the action romance Diljale (1996). She later appeared in films like Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), among others. She has judged many reality shows, such as, India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent and Indian Idol.

Helen featured as a dancer in films such as, Alif Laila (1954) and Hoor-e-Arab (1955). She was also seen in the 1954 film Mayurpankh. In 1958, she got her major break with the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. She has also appeared in films, such as, Imaan Dharam, Don, Dostana, Lahu Ke Do Rang and Sholay. In 1983, she officially retired from the industry, but later made guest appearances in 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical and 2000 film Mohabbatein. She also made a special appearance in Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Akshay Kumar's Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

